Monero (XMR) Trading Up 10.2% Over Last Week

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for $147.46 or 0.00486550 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Monero has traded up 10.2% against the dollar. Monero has a total market cap of $2.70 billion and approximately $86.55 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,307.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.07 or 0.00283983 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00011923 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $133.42 or 0.00440236 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00055646 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003309 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000840 BTC.

About Monero

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,295,401 coins. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

