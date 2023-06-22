MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
MoneyGram International Price Performance
NASDAQ:MGI opened at $10.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 1.01. MoneyGram International has a 12-month low of $8.59 and a 12-month high of $11.00.
MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.08). MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $337.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.50 million.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About MoneyGram International
MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which engages in providing global money transfers, bill payment solutions, and money orders. It operates through the Global Funds Transfer (GFT) and Financial Paper Products (FPP) segments. The GFT segment provides money transfer services.
Featured Stories
