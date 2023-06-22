MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:MGI opened at $10.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 1.01. MoneyGram International has a 12-month low of $8.59 and a 12-month high of $11.00.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.08). MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $337.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.50 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MoneyGram International during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,612,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of MoneyGram International during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,856,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in MoneyGram International by 618.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,170,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,742,000 after buying an additional 1,007,300 shares during the period. EVR Research LP lifted its holdings in MoneyGram International by 62.0% during the first quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 2,267,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,945,000 after buying an additional 867,500 shares during the period. Finally, Sand Grove Capital Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP now owns 7,823,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,363,000 after purchasing an additional 855,601 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which engages in providing global money transfers, bill payment solutions, and money orders. It operates through the Global Funds Transfer (GFT) and Financial Paper Products (FPP) segments. The GFT segment provides money transfer services.

