Moonbeam Hits One Day Trading Volume of $8.45 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $188.68 million and $8.45 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000948 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Moonbeam has traded 35.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00042803 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00030594 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00014001 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000191 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004457 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000798 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,072,675,283 coins and its circulating supply is 662,108,471 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

