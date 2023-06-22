Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Chapin Davis Inc.

Chapin Davis Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,258,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,973,640,000 after purchasing an additional 97,672 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $956,566,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,737,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,886,000 after buying an additional 379,286 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 125,756.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,641,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,714,000 after purchasing an additional 10,632,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,656,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $821,007,000 after buying an additional 111,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MS has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Cfra reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $395,043.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,546,362.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $9,921,451.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,456,881 shares in the company, valued at $79,917,525.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $395,043.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 98,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,546,362.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS opened at $86.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.36. The stock has a market cap of $143.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.03. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 53.26%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

