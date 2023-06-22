MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Acquires 231 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Marathon Petroleum accounts for 0.7% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 199.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $110.12 on Thursday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $77.62 and a twelve month high of $138.83. The firm has a market cap of $46.72 billion, a PE ratio of 3.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.32 and a 200-day moving average of $119.75.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 46.49% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 9.04%.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $622,638.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at $753,221.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $622,638.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at $753,221.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,176,477.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on MPC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $124.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.77.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

See Also

