MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 108,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,837 shares during the period. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $5,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 43,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 33,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMLV opened at $51.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $991.76 million, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.01. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $47.34 and a 12-month high of $56.96.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

