MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Buys 846 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SFM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Monday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.75.

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

SFM stock opened at $33.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.41. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.95 and a 12 month high of $39.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.53.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 9,000 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $325,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,714.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $325,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,714.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 52,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $1,924,804.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,444 shares in the company, valued at $6,915,894.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,235 shares of company stock valued at $4,502,675 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

(Get Rating)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.