MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Has $2.68 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF comprises about 1.1% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

EFAV stock opened at $67.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.87. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

