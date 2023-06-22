MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,152 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,665 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,341,531 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,213,856,000 after acquiring an additional 392,821 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,822,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $400,698,000 after acquiring an additional 421,238 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $219,828,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091,570 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 60.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $194,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,026,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $176,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,182 shares during the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $114,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,344 shares in the company, valued at $899,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Oil Stock Down 2.6 %

MRO stock opened at $22.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.75. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.42 and a fifty-two week high of $33.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.08. The company has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.39.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 34.22% and a return on equity of 24.17%. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 9.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MRO shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.88.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Articles

