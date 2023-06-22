MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,847 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNDF. Auto Owners Insurance Co bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $243,194,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $101,039,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 248.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,287,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,643 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 115,849,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,490 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $21,734,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $32.08 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.11. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $33.17.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

