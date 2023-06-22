MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Sells 210 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC owned 0.17% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $132,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF stock opened at $55.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.56 million, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a one year low of $46.86 and a one year high of $57.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.19.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI US index. The fund tracks a US equity index, selected and weighted based on three fundamental factors (sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks). FNDB was launched on Aug 8, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

