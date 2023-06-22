MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Takes $859,000 Position in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 23,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Ryerson by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 12,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Ryerson by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 113,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after buying an additional 8,505 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ryerson by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 35,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ryerson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $755,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ryerson in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ryerson from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ryerson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Ryerson Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of RYI stock opened at $40.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.83 and its 200-day moving average is $35.56. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $18.68 and a 1 year high of $41.89.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter. Ryerson had a return on equity of 32.23% and a net margin of 4.59%. Equities analysts expect that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryerson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Platinum Equity, Llc sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total transaction of $146,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,924,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,401,936.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ryerson Profile

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

