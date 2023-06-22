Nano (XNO) Price Hits $0.68

Nano (XNO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded up 8.2% against the dollar. Nano has a market cap of $90.57 million and $960,590.38 worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can now be bought for about $0.68 or 0.00002274 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,883.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.44 or 0.00285908 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00012284 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.32 or 0.00492992 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.75 or 0.00447570 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00055906 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003344 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.