National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 52,339 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,393,949 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,339 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $172,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 514 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 708 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 124.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 834 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. 55.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of AEM opened at $49.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.40 and a 200 day moving average of $52.74. The company has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.81. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $36.69 and a 52-week high of $61.15.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The mining company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Featured Stories

