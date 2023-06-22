National Bank of Canada FI Boosts Holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,309,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,465 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 1.10% of Fortis worth $225,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fortis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,121,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Fortis by 160.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,286,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,130 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Fortis by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,792,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,068 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Fortis by 88.8% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,464,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,942,000 after purchasing an additional 688,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fortis by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,872,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $678,990,000 after purchasing an additional 675,957 shares in the last quarter. 45.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FTS opened at $42.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.44. Fortis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.76 and a fifty-two week high of $48.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.95.

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Fortis had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Analysts predict that Fortis Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FTS shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fortis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.75.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

