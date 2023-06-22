National Bank of Canada FI Buys 112,212 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,409,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,212 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $161,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,194,166 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,286,646,000 after purchasing an additional 371,525 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,834,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $576,178,000 after purchasing an additional 312,782 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,924,194 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $398,498,000 after purchasing an additional 450,110 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,963,347 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $320,871,000 after purchasing an additional 231,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,622,199 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $234,275,000 after purchasing an additional 721,730 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QSR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.87.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of QSR stock opened at $76.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.94. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.67 and a 1 year high of $77.56.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 15.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Restaurant Brands International

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $3,294,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,391 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,815.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Restaurant Brands International news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $3,294,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,391 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,815.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $2,422,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,574,231.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,772 shares of company stock worth $7,366,731 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

