National Bank of Canada FI Buys 951,500 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 3.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,949,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 951,500 shares during the quarter. Manulife Financial comprises approximately 1.4% of National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $567,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MFC opened at $18.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.89. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $14.92 and a 1 year high of $20.40.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.269 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.54%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

