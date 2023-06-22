National Bank of Canada FI Raises Stock Position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,052,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 438,498 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 1.56% of Aramark worth $145,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARMK. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aramark in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Aramark in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Aramark by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Aramark during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Aramark by 152.7% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on ARMK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Aramark from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Aramark from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Aramark in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.27.

Aramark Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ARMK opened at $40.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.03, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.65. Aramark has a 52 week low of $28.89 and a 52 week high of $45.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 12.21%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aramark Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.81%.

Aramark Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

