National Bank of Canada FI Sells 6,022,439 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

National Bank of Canada FI cut its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 36.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,630,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,022,439 shares during the quarter. Suncor Energy accounts for about 0.8% of National Bank of Canada FI’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.80% of Suncor Energy worth $329,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SU. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Suncor Energy by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 18,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,289 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 3.6% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 949,163 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,717,000 after purchasing an additional 32,736 shares during the last quarter. 56.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Suncor Energy Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE SU opened at $29.63 on Thursday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.42 and a 12-month high of $37.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $38.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.26.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 26.90%. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.384 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 33.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SU shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial raised Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.57.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

Featured Articles

