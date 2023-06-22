National Bank of Canada FI Sells 669,479 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,353,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 669,479 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.81% of NiSource worth $93,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of NiSource by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 47,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of NiSource by 2.4% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of NiSource by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in NiSource by 0.5% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 100,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in NiSource by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 110,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,026,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Kimberly S. Cuccia sold 11,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $318,420.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,329 shares in the company, valued at $580,189.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on NiSource from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

Shares of NI stock opened at $27.50 on Thursday. NiSource Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.78 and a twelve month high of $31.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.48.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.03%.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

