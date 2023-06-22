National Bank of Canada FI Trims Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 67.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,718,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,593,927 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $80,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Citigroup by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 140.1% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Citigroup from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Citigroup from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.79.

Citigroup Trading Down 0.4 %

C opened at $47.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $92.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.57. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $54.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In other news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $598,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,778,672.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Citigroup Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.