National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Increases Dividend to $1.02 Per Share

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 1.02 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97.

National Bank of Canada Price Performance

National Bank of Canada stock opened at C$97.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$33.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.10. National Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$82.16 and a 12 month high of C$104.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$99.39 and its 200-day moving average is C$97.86.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The financial services provider reported C$2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.40 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$2.48 billion for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 34.69% and a return on equity of 15.30%. Research analysts anticipate that National Bank of Canada will post 9.7188119 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$93.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$111.00 to C$109.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$102.00 to C$104.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. CIBC reduced their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$110.00 to C$108.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, CSFB reduced their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$116.00 to C$111.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$105.77.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

