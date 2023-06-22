National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Increases Dividend to $1.02 Per Share

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 1.02 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97.
National Bank of Canada stock opened at C$97.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$33.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.10. National Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$82.16 and a 12 month high of C$104.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$99.39 and its 200-day moving average is C$97.86.
National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The financial services provider reported C$2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.40 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$2.48 billion for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 34.69% and a return on equity of 15.30%. Research analysts anticipate that National Bank of Canada will post 9.7188119 EPS for the current year.
National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.
