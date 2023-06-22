Nebulas 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $46,683.48 (NAS)

Nebulas (NAS) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. One Nebulas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. Nebulas has a market cap of $577,024.44 and $46,683.48 worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Nebulas has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
Nebulas Coin Profile
Nebulas (CRYPTO:NAS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 80,676,717 coins and its circulating supply is 65,164,915 coins. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nebulas is https://reddit.com/r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nebulas’ official website is nebulas.io. The official message board for Nebulas is medium.com/nebulasio.
