Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) Trading Down 0.9%

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOPMF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.52 and last traded at $6.54. 3,656 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 4,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.60.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NOPMF. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Neo Performance Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.09.

Neo Performance Materials Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

