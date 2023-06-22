Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Grandview Asset Management LLC

Grandview Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,400 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 3,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1,040.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 114 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Netflix from $388.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Netflix from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Netflix from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.22.

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX stock traded down $1.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $423.02. 660,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,329,618. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.70 and a 1-year high of $448.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $365.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $339.17. The firm has a market cap of $188.05 billion, a PE ratio of 45.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $383,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.09, for a total transaction of $10,459,165.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $383,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,699 shares of company stock worth $22,689,580 over the last 90 days. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

