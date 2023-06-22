Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stake Increased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 280.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 312,902 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 230,571 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Netflix were worth $108,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 5.2% during the first quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 1.9% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Netflix by 34.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 68,970 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $23,828,000 after buying an additional 17,657 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN lifted its holdings in Netflix by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 6,074 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 626 Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total transaction of $2,389,099.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,748.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,699 shares of company stock valued at $22,689,580 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $380.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Netflix from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.22.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $424.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.64, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $365.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $339.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.70 and a 52-week high of $448.65.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. Netflix’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

