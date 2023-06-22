Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.73.

A number of research analysts have commented on NVRO shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Nevro in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Nevro from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Nevro from $37.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Nevro in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Nevro from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th.

Nevro Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVRO opened at $25.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.59. Nevro has a 12 month low of $22.12 and a 12 month high of $53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 5.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $912.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2,547.00 and a beta of 0.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Nevro ( NYSE:NVRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $96.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.35 million. Nevro had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 34.61%. Nevro’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.98) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nevro will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nevro news, Director Shawn Mccormick purchased 7,500 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.88 per share, with a total value of $171,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,694.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nevro

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVRO. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nevro by 11.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 922,438 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,346,000 after buying an additional 91,110 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nevro by 1,554.7% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 90,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after buying an additional 85,276 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nevro by 5.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 658,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,812,000 after buying an additional 31,475 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Nevro by 33.8% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 48,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 12,364 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nevro by 203.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 76,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after buying an additional 51,307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

About Nevro

(Get Rating

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS systems.

Featured Stories

