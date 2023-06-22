NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Position Raised by Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up approximately 2.3% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,530,055,000 after purchasing an additional 30,218,452 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,253,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,839,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870,385 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 34.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,490,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Erste Group Bank raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at $13,699,856.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.55. 2,303,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,206,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.64 and a 52-week high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 55.65%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

