NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $9.60

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$9.60 and last traded at C$9.81, with a volume of 121320 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.38.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial raised NFI Group from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. National Bankshares set a C$12.00 price objective on NFI Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on NFI Group from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on NFI Group from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on NFI Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$11.17.

The company has a market capitalization of C$757.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.73, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.80 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.39.

NFI Group ( TSE:NFI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.75) by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$709.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$703.02 million. NFI Group had a negative return on equity of 42.76% and a negative net margin of 13.97%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NFI Group Inc. will post -0.9599999 EPS for the current year.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through OEM Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The OEM Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and sells transit buses, motor coaches, and medium-duty and cutaway buses.

