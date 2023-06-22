NFT Achieves Market Cap of $505,772.72 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded down 16.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. NFT has a total market capitalization of $505,772.72 and $3,124.55 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NFT has traded down 15.7% against the dollar. One NFT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0137 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004611 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017465 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00018057 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000098 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00014016 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,941.60 or 0.99965524 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NFT Token Profile

NFT is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.0170328 USD and is up 4.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $34.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

