NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Lowered to $129.00 at Wedbush

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Wedbush from $139.00 to $129.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Williams Trading lowered NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.23.

Shares of NKE opened at $109.98 on Thursday. NIKE has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $131.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.15. The company has a market capitalization of $169.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total value of $13,294,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,355,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,870,569.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,490,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 229,492 shares of company stock valued at $27,437,715. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $269,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at $215,000. Aviva PLC increased its stake in NIKE by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 386,867 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,486,000 after purchasing an additional 90,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 11.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,730 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,804,000 after buying an additional 3,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

