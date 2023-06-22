Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Trading Down 5%

Shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) fell 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.31 and last traded at $1.37. 13,908,445 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 29,978,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen cut shares of Nikola from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $5.00 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Nikola in a report on Monday, March 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Nikola from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. BTIG Research cut shares of Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Nikola from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.71.

Nikola Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $933.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.84 and its 200-day moving average is $1.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Nikola ( NASDAQ:NKLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.31). The business had revenue of $11.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.25 million. Nikola had a negative net margin of 1,332.76% and a negative return on equity of 143.04%. Equities research analysts predict that Nikola Co. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nikola news, Director Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.79, for a total value of $59,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,884,917 shares in the company, valued at $1,489,084.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nikola

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Nikola during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Nikola during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Nikola during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nikola during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nikola during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

About Nikola

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

See Also

