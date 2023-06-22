Ninety One Group (LON:N91) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Ninety One Group (LON:N91 – Get Rating) shares fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 176.10 ($2.25) and last traded at GBX 176.90 ($2.26). 428,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 559,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 177.10 ($2.27).
Ninety One Group Stock Down 2.0 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.35. The company has a market capitalization of £1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 953.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 175.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 186.74.
Ninety One Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.70 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This is a positive change from Ninety One Group’s previous dividend of $6.50. This represents a yield of 3.89%. Ninety One Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7,222.22%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Ninety One Group
Ninety One Group Company Profile
Ninety One Group operates as an independent global asset manager worldwide. It serves private and public sector pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurers, corporates, foundations, and central banks, as well as large retail financial groups, wealth managers, public and private equity as well as debt, private banks, and intermediaries.
See Also
