NiSource (NYSE:NI) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.54-1.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on NI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NiSource currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.71.

Get NiSource alerts:

NiSource Stock Performance

Shares of NI opened at $27.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.50. NiSource has a one year low of $23.78 and a one year high of $31.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.58. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.48.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 11.14%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NiSource will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.03%.

Insider Transactions at NiSource

In related news, SVP Kimberly S. Cuccia sold 11,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $318,420.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,329 shares in the company, valued at $580,189.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NiSource

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in NiSource by 256.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,704,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,266,000 after buying an additional 5,544,787 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in NiSource by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,613,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,673,113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153,843 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in NiSource by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,192,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $769,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970,696 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,740,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,618,000 after purchasing an additional 818,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the third quarter worth $19,696,000. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NiSource

(Get Rating)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.