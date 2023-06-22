Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Get Rating) (TSE:NDM) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.23. Northern Dynasty Minerals shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 583,482 shares.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $0.80 target price on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Trading Up 1.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $121.85 million, a P/E ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.13.

Northern Dynasty Minerals ( NYSEAMERICAN:NAK Get Rating ) (TSE:NDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NAK. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 113.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 114,856 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61,047 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 243.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,433 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 93,875 shares during the period. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. 11.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of gold and copper mineral properties. It holds interest in the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum Project, which is an undeveloped copper-gold-molybdenum-silver resource. The company was founded on May 11, 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

