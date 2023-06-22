NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Sets New 12-Month Low at $18.39

Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.39 and last traded at $18.58, with a volume of 3796662 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NortonLifeLock Trading Down 1.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 31,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 5,885 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 124,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 197,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Gen Digital, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

