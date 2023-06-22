NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Sets New 12-Month Low at $18.39

Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.39 and last traded at $18.58, with a volume of 3796662 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.63.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
The firm has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.41.
NortonLifeLock Company Profile
Gen Digital, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.
