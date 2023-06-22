Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.43

Shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.43 and traded as low as $10.26. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $10.26, with a volume of 138,816 shares traded.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.43.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0345 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. This is an increase from Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

About Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.5% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 15,020,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,764,000 after acquiring an additional 919,151 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 13.1% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 793,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,391,000 after acquiring an additional 91,783 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 16.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 534,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after acquiring an additional 75,442 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $5,640,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 481,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 43,290 shares during the period.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income, covered by insurance from insurers with a claims-paying ability, exempt from regular federal and New York income tax and are rated Baa, BBB or better and having an average maturity of 15.98 years.

