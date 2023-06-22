Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.43

Shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.43 and traded as low as $10.26. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $10.26, with a volume of 138,816 shares traded.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.43.
Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0345 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. This is an increase from Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.
About Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income, covered by insurance from insurers with a claims-paying ability, exempt from regular federal and New York income tax and are rated Baa, BBB or better and having an average maturity of 15.98 years.
