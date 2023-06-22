Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Hits $0.0506 on Exchanges

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for about $0.0506 or 0.00000169 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded up 14.7% against the US dollar. Oasis Network has a market cap of $289.62 million and $22.89 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,879.49 or 0.06289385 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00042637 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00030531 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00015836 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00013982 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000191 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004471 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.05226914 USD and is up 3.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 78 active market(s) with $20,813,799.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars.

