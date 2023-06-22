Ocean Capital Management LLC Has $4.02 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Ocean Capital Management LLC cut its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,627 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,007 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for about 2.0% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 120 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Netflix by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,180 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Netflix from $380.00 to $470.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, New Street Research boosted their price objective on Netflix from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.22.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $383,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,699 shares of company stock worth $22,689,580. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $422.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $365.67 and its 200 day moving average is $339.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.70 and a 1 year high of $448.65.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

