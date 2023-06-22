OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFCP) Shares Up 3.8%

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFCP – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.95 and last traded at $24.87. 488 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 5,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.95.

OceanFirst Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.07.

OceanFirst Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

