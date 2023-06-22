Old Port Advisors Boosts Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Old Port Advisors boosted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,916 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 170.4% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Stock Down 1.8 %

Broadcom stock opened at $847.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $711.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $633.82. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $921.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.63%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total value of $472,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,107. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total value of $472,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,107. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,385 shares of company stock worth $10,916,008 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $785.00 to $910.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Broadcom from $750.00 to $890.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $775.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Broadcom from $720.00 to $840.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $794.21.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Recommended Stories

