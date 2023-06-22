Old Port Advisors Buys 1,895 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,536 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFG. State Street Corp grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 20.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,298,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $504,599,000 after buying an additional 1,252,192 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 8.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,771,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $724,553,000 after buying an additional 892,065 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $53,631,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 843,653 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,403,000 after buying an additional 295,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 160.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 404,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,782,000 after buying an additional 249,312 shares in the last quarter. 73.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on NFG shares. Argus reduced their target price on National Fuel Gas from $76.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Fuel Gas in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $60.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th.

National Fuel Gas Price Performance

NFG opened at $51.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.03. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $74.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.68.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $717.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.11 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.40%.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Further Reading

