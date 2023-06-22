Old Port Advisors Grows Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,006.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.39.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 0.0 %

LYB opened at $89.44 on Thursday. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $71.46 and a one year high of $101.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.00 earnings per share. Analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 54.11%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.