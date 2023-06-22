Old Port Advisors Has $1.05 Million Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Old Port Advisors decreased its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,409 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Intuit were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,909 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,456 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $462.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.85.

Intuit Stock Down 1.0 %

Intuit stock opened at $450.53 on Thursday. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $352.63 and a twelve month high of $490.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $435.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $418.15. The company has a market capitalization of $126.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 39.39%.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $295,390.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

