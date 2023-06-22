Old Port Advisors Has $2.59 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,055 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $669,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 225,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,530,000 after acquiring an additional 19,411 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.2% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

BSV stock opened at $75.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.22 and its 200-day moving average is $75.94. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.03 and a 1-year high of $77.54.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

