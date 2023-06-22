Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.30

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.30 and traded as high as $6.36. Omeros shares last traded at $6.29, with a volume of 703,813 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Omeros Trading Down 1.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $360.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.31.

Omeros ( NASDAQ:OMER Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Omeros Co. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Omeros news, Director Arnold C. Hanish sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $32,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,067 shares in the company, valued at $226,532.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 13,250 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Omeros during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Denver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Omeros during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Omeros by 806.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 204,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 181,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in Omeros by 185.7% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 41,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 26,842 shares during the last quarter. 31.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company's clinical programs include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal studies for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (HSCT-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

