ONE Advisory Partners LLC Acquires 681 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

ONE Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 0.4% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.0% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 7,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ TLT opened at $103.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.16. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.85 and a twelve month high of $120.69.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.273 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%.

(Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.