ONE Advisory Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

ONE Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 135,206.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,238,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,892,078,000 after acquiring an additional 42,207,421 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 332.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,574,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,777 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,871,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,337 shares in the last quarter. Geisinger Health purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $79,691,000. Finally, WA Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12,545.4% during the third quarter. WA Asset Management LLC now owns 373,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,737,000 after acquiring an additional 370,717 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $239.01 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $192.01 and a 1 year high of $243.72. The company has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $229.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.84.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

