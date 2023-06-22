ONE Advisory Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

ONE Advisory Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) by 73.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,981 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF accounts for 1.0% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,202.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $92,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BATS:MTUM opened at $141.55 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $81.37 and a 52 week high of $113.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.84.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

