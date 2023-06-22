One Plus One Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

One Plus One Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 60,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,964,000. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for about 2.8% of One Plus One Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.38. The company had a trading volume of 188,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,182. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.59 and its 200-day moving average is $64.34. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.04 and a fifty-two week high of $73.64.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.1694 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

